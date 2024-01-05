Mr. Bungle Rocker Arrested After Missing Girlfriend's Remains Are Believed To Have Been Found!

From rock ‘n’ roll to murder charges. What a fall…

A member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle has been arrested and is potentially facing murder charges after the disappearance of his girlfriend last month.

On Tuesday, saxophonist Theobald “Theo” Lengyel was picked up by police in connection to the apparent murder of his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann. Alyx, 61, was last seen on December 3 in Santa Cruz, California. She was officially reported missing by her family on December 16 after they hadn’t heard from her for more than a week.

The police found Alyx’s car outside of her boyfriend’s El Cerrito home. Investigators at the time became increasingly suspicious of Theo, whose stage name when he performed with the Love Is A Fist band was Mylo Stone before they parted ways with him in 1996. Investigators mentioned that he drove from his home to Portland “in the days following her disappearance.” They ruled that “based on his actions” he “is a person of interest in Alice Herrmann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation.” Very sus.

Related: Dead Teen Savanah Soto’s Family Part Of HUGE Courtroom Brawl Months Ago

Now, in a statement made by the Capitola Police Department on Tuesday, the 54-year-old saxophonist has officially been arrested in relation to the woman’s disappearance — after they’ve sadly found what might be her remains in the Bay Area:

“Theobald ‘Theo’ Lengyel was arrested this morning in connection with the homicide of Alice Hermann. Lengyel was located in the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s jurisdiction after an arrest warrant was issued … Lengyel was subsequently booked in to SC County Jail. The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.”

So awful!

A media release from the PD confirmed “it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect” after the remains were discovered. Per legal docs obtained by USA Today, he’s being held without bond in jail as of Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing and no clear answers have been revealed yet, but at least police have something to go off of in order to get this poor family the justice they deserve.

So heartbreaking. We just hope the investigation is conclusive — and gives Alyx’s family some measure of comfort. See more (below):

[Image via ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube/El Cerrito Police Department]