Selena Gomez Fans Go Wild With Memes About Her 24-Hour Social Media 'Break'!

Selena Gomez may need a social media break AGAIN after seeing some of these reactions!

Amid the drama with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet and her gossiping at the Golden Globes, the 31-year-old singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that she would be taking yet another break from social media for “a while” to “focus on what really matters.” However, her so-called hiatus ended fast! We’re talking very fast here! Less than 24 hours later, she returned to the platform to promote her collaboration with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Related: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Started Slow — But Then He ‘Passed Every Test’!

There’s a strong chance the post could have been pre-scheduled or published by an assistant on Wednesday. But with no clarification from Selena, many fans assumed she had already given up on her social media break! They even took to X (Twitter) to poke fun at Selena for having her shortest hiatus ever! See some of the wild reactions (below):

“selena gomez saying shes gonna take a social media break is like when i say im gonna quit my job and then show up again the next day” “The way Selena Gomez said she’s taking a break from social media then posted something today like GIRL PLS MAKE UP UR MIND” “Selena Gomez the goat of social media breaks.” “Someone on Reddit said they think Selena Gomez thinks a social media break is when you close the app and I think that’s exactly right.”

Hmm. The last one may be on to something! People also created some hilarious memes about the whole ordeal! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Selena Gomez 12 hours after announcing a social media break pic.twitter.com/09nvDSbFnW — Nick (@NoNotHappyDays) January 10, 2024

selena gomez with her social media breaks: pic.twitter.com/zOxHWYyxcV — ‎ً (@annkuinas) January 11, 2024

Selena Gomez every time she announces a social media break but then comes back 2-3 days later???? pic.twitter.com/OwYKyoyqc3 — Ayooshy ???????????????????????? (@alharithsqueen) January 10, 2024

Me counting all of the social media breaks Selena Gomez has taken pic.twitter.com/FFFJgQlg9A — Cloud9ineDreams???? (@Cloud9ineDreams) January 10, 2024

This is Selena Gomez taking her 600th social media break 9 days into the new year and expecting us to have a different reaction each time pic.twitter.com/8sIH5xZLqL — shelbie???????????????????? (@shelficle) January 10, 2024

Selena Gomez searching for her phone to post she’s taken a social media break . pic.twitter.com/51cwPSghVv — ☆La☆♥ (@Ayah2156) January 10, 2024

How Selena Gomez thinks the world acts when she take her social media “breaks” pic.twitter.com/brMT0gYfoM — ۟ (@signthenamehere) January 10, 2024

Ha!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]