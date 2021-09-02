Former Wrestler Daffney Unger Dead At 46 After Shocking Fans By Discussing Suicide On Instagram Live

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is so sad…

Former wrestler Daffney Unger has died at 46 after recently sharing a disturbing video that had many friends and fans concerned for her well-being. On Thursday afternoon, her friend Lexie Fyfe revealed the tragic news on the SHIMMER wrestling promotion’s Twitter account on behalf of the family, saying:

“We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined at this time. However, she had reportedly been struggling with her mental health before her death. The athlete had worried followers on Wednesday night when she went live on Instagram and appeared to be holding a pistol while threatening self-harm. Unger emotionally said during the video:

“Do you guys not understand that I’m all alone? Remember, my brain goes to Boston.”

Police in Georgia attempted to locate the World Wrestling Championship star as her followers flooded social media trying to reach Unger after the IG Live was shared. Fyfe explained to TMZ that police had trouble finding Daffney following the video since she had moved into a new apartment just four days before her death. And they weren’t the only ones, as pro-wrestler Mick Foley tweeted that he also couldn’t get a hold of her at the time:

“If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail.”

Hours later, he then retweeted a post confirming her death, adding:

“I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney. If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255.”

Once the news broke, the rest of the wrestling world was also shocked by her death. Many of its stars have taken to Twitter to shared their condolences to the family, including Frankie Kazarian, who wrote:

“RIP Daffney. Just, awful news. She was a guest at my wedding…This is so incredibly sad. Please, reach out. Always. Godspeed.”

Amy Dumas commented:

“So heartbroken to hear of the tragic news of @screamqueendaff. She was such a special person. Please look out for each other. RIP Daffney.”

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux expressed:

“You are not alone. RIP Daffney.”

Rest in peace, Shannon. And if you or someone you know are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.



