Bollywood Mourns Star Sidharth Shukla, Dead At Only 40

Sidharth Shukla, a beloved Bollywood actor and reality TV star, passed away on Thursday from a heart attack at just 40 years old. The news was confirmed by CNN News 18, who shared the performer died at Mumbai Cooper Hospital. No foul play was suspected. He leaves behind his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth began his successful career as a model, winning the “Best Model of the World” contest in Turkey in 2005. He was the first Indian to win that title. AH-mazing!

He went on to make his television debut on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na three years later. He is also well known for his Bollywood film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and found another career in reality TV. Shukla starred in Fear Factor and won Season 13 of Bigg Boss (a series similar to Big Brother). He also hosted India’s Got Talent, among many other film and TV credits.

Friends and fans all across the globe and within the industry are mourning his loss today. Colors TV, with whom Sidharth collaborated many times, paid tribute to their fallen star by writing on Twitter:

“We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry.”

They also shared a black-and-white portrait of the actor (below):

We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oLKizw187f — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 2, 2021

Cricket player Yuvraj Singh reflected on the immense loss by writing on social media:

“Saddened to hear of the untimely passing away of the young and talented Siddharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well wishers May his soul RIP #SiddharthShukla”

Singer Neha Kakkar was filled with grief by the news, expressing:

“My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his Family and Fans”

Fellow actor Rajkummar Rao penned what many were thinking, acknowledging the shocking and “unfair” nature of this death:

“This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans.”

Musician Rahul Vaidya also shared:

“No words! Literally numb. Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat RIP”

So emotional! You can truly tell just how missed this actor will be.

See many more messages of love and condolences (below).

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. ???????????? — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

This is beyond shocking and devastating. How is life so unpredictable.

Condolences to his family and everyone who loves him, so much. #SiddharthShukla

❤️ pic.twitter.com/IFjsorLgbj — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 2, 2021

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! ???????? No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. ???? pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth ???????? pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones???????? pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we have once loved can never be lost.

With a heavy heart and moist eyes, we bid goodbye,

You’ll be a part of us, always, forever and more. Sid, you'll be missed.#RIP #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ani44lGALy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti ???????? https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

So heartbreaking…

Sending love to Sidharth’s family and friends in this devastating time. 40 is truly SO young. May he rest in peace.

