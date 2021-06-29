Gal Gadot Welcomes 3rd Baby Girl -- Learn Her Name HERE!

Wonder Mom!

Gal Gadot is officially the momma of THREE girls! On Tuesday, the actress announced the birth of her littlest by posting a family selfie to her Instagram, sharing:

“My sweet family I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired )”

As for the newborn’s name, Yaron Varsano‘s wife added:

“we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️ ”

Aww! How adorable! The parents, who have been married for an impressive 12 years, also share Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. It’s safe to say they’ll have their hands full for a while now! All the congratulations to the happy family!!

[Image via Gal Gadot/Instagram]