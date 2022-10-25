Gap Pulls ALL Yeezy Merchandise From Shelves & Slams Kanye West's Antisemitism In New Statement!

Another one bites the dust.

Kanye West’s antisemitic comments are wreaking havoc on his business endeavors. Not only has Adidas officially ended their partnership with the Yeezy designer, but now Gap, who already terminated their contract with the controversial rapper last month, is going one step further — they’ve officially removed all his products from their shelves!

In a new statement on Tuesday, the clothing brand took a stand against Ye’s ongoing hate speech, saying:

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

End of an era! Now when someone tries to go to YeezyGap.com, it just redirects to the main retailer’s site.

Last month, Gap ended what was supposed to be a 10-year-long partnership with Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband after he accused the company of breaking its contract with him. In various (aggressive!) social media posts, Ye argued their contract included storefronts, which were never created, among many other complaints. At the time, the brand said they’d be winding down the partnership, but it turns out this latest hate was enough for them to ramp up the breakup process. Their statement continued:

“Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Wow! The new Yeezy collection is going to end up in literal trash bags! That’s karma! LOLz! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Forbes/Fox News/YouTube]