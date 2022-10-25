Adidas Officially Ends Partnership With Kanye West -- Read Their Statement!

Let’s all say it together — F**KING FINALLY!

Early Tuesday, Adidas announced they were cutting ties with antisemitic rapper Kanye West following his string of terrible comments over the last few weeks.

Read the company’s statement in full (below):

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect. This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter. Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022.”

ICYMI, the German athletic brand first placed Ye under review after his Paris Fashion Week fiasco with those disgusting White Lives Matter shirts. Following the incident, Kanye BOASTED that Adidas could never cut ties with him. Well, Ye…

Hate and bigotry got you here, And WORDS MATTER.

The Jesus Walks performer has also lost his talent representation at CAA, his documentary with MRC, his Balenciaga partnership, working with Vogue in any capacity, working with his personal trainer Harley Pasternak, his bank dumped him, and his own music label, G.O.O.D. Music, is no longer linked to Def Jam.

He stands to lose it all, and we’ll be watching. What do you think, Perezcious readers?! Did Adidas take too long to cut ties? Let us know in the comments.

