Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez QUITS Working For Kanye West AND He's Dropped By His Agency Following Antisemitic Hate Speech!

Adidas may be slow to act, but more people in Kanye West‘s orbit are cutting ties with him!

The latest to this list is Kanye’s new attorney, Camille Vasquez, who grew to fame earlier this year for successfully representing Johnny Depp against Amber Heard.

According to TMZ on Monday, sources with direct knowledge of the situation claim Camille declared she was done working with the rapper after he tripled down on his antisemitic remarks over the weekend. She informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she would no longer move forward with the star. Apparently, the law firm tried to make a deal to keep the high-profile client on their roster — but it failed!

The insiders revealed the law firm told Kanye they’d attempt to work with him only if he publicly retracted his hateful and antisemitic words. And, well, the Heartless vocalist was unwilling to do so and thus fired Brown Rudnick. Jeez. Mind you, this means Ye cut ties with his new legal team after just DAYS! It was reported Johnny Depp’s lawyer signed on to help the Yeezy founder with his business deals (not his split from Kim Kardashian) on Friday! And by Monday she’d already had enough. Wow!

Camille’s not the only one stepping away from the Grammy winner. The father of four has officially been dropped from his agency CAA, according to Variety. Per Deadline, Kanye was previously repped by UTA but switched to CAA in 2016. They only represented him for touring, and ironically, he hasn’t toured since. LOLz!

Despite not having business ties to the rapper at the moment, UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer also denounced Ye in a Sunday night memo to his staff — in which he urged everyone to stop listening to and supporting the controversial star in any way! He wrote via Variety:

“Regrettably, antisemitism, racism and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance and the general goodness of most people. But throughout history some have used their public platform to spew the plague out loud and spread the contagion to dangerous effect. Kanye is the latest to do so, and we’re seeing how his words embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs. I’ve also seen copies of horribly antisemitic flyers left this weekend on the doorsteps of homes in LA neighborhoods, showing that the 405 banners are not the end of it.”

So awful…

These exits come after Vogue, Balenciaga, and MRC all ended their relations with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum. On Monday morning, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley announced they’d no longer be releasing an already completed documentary about the 45-year-old. In a memo about the important decision, they expressed:

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

Taking a big stand… one, unfortunately, not all companies have come around to yet. But with more and more people clapping back at Kanye’s cruelty toward Jewish people, it seems likely more pressure will build. Thoughts?

[Image via GMA/FOX/CAA]