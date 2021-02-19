Garrett Hedlund Reveals The Famous Godfather Of His & Emma Roberts' Son -- And It May Shock You! 

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts‘ son is going to have the coolest family ever to brag about on the playground — especially with this latest bit of news!

Since the birth of Rhodes, the couple has attempted to keep the baby’s life private. Obviously minus a few social media posts here and there. But on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 36-year-old actor dropped a fun fact and revealed that Tim McGraw is the godfather to their newborn son!

“He’s somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor. His name is Tim McGraw. I’ve known him for a long time.”

Kelly Clarkson, who couldn’t contain her excitement, exclaimed:

“That’s so crazy cool!”

The Minnesota native noted that it’s been over 17 years since he first worked with the country crooner, and they’ve still remained friends.

“We laugh about it because it’s probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son. So I got to first experience him as a father — in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one — but then we did Country Strong together, and we’ve remained such close friends and, you know, I’ve seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were 1, 3 and 5.”

In case you didn’t know, McGraw shares three daughters — Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19 — with wife Faith Hill. In the interview, Kelly even mentioned how the 53-year-old has been surrounded by girls for a while now, saying:

“It’s kind of cool for him because he doesn’t have a boy. He’s got a lot of estrogen rocking that household.”

To which the leading man replied:

“He feels sometimes singled out.”

We bet!

Hedlund went on to recall the moment he told the 53-year-old that he was having a kid, explaining:

“He’s the best. After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, ‘I’m the godfather.’ So, how can you argue?”

Aw, too sweet! Ch-ch-check out the full moment with Kelly (below):

In case you missed it, Emma and Garrett welcomed their first child together last month. In the infant’s Instagram debut, the 30-year-old actress wrote:

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Earlier this month, the Troy star gushed over his little one, calling him an “angel” in an interview with Extra.

“Finding room in my heart to love someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion. He’s really a special person.”

