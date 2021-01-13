Emma Roberts Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son -- & His Name!

Emma Roberts wants you to meet her new son!

The American Horror Story star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first pic of her newborn baby she welcomed with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year. While the 29-year-old didn’t share a good look at the infant’s face, she did share his name: Rhodes Robert Hedlund!

Alongside a pic of herself rocking an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles the newborn, the actress wrote in the caption:

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Fans have been waiting for this moment since Roberts first announced her pregnancy in August. As we reported, the starlet shared the news by posting three photos of herself with Hedlund in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump. Revealing she was expecting a boy, Emma captioned the post:

“Me…and my two favorite guys.”

Later that year, the Holidate star posted for Cosmopolitan’s December issue — becoming the first pregnant woman to appear on the cover. She told the outlet:

“At 16, I thought, ‘By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids.’ And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?’ … It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant.”

The actress went on to reveal her struggles with getting pregnant after learning she had undiagnosed endometriosis a few years back. She remembered a doctor telling her:

“I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.’ “

Fortunately, the tide turned in the couple’s pregnancy journey — and life has now changed for the better for the first-time parents.

A source previously told People that Garrett — who has dealt with legal issues stemming from past drug use — has “stepped it up” to support his baby momma in the wake of Rhodes’ arrival, explaining:

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out. Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She’s just starting to get back into a more ‘normal’ routine.”

