Emma Roberts Is A ‘Super Hands-On’ New Momma & Garrett Hedlund Just Loves Gushing About Their Son Rhodes!

It sounds like Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are adjusting to life as new parents.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday that the two are doing pretty well just a few months after the birth of their son Rhodes, saying:

“Emma and Garret are in good spirits at the moment. Emma has been a super hands-on as a mom.”

Awww, we love to hear it! In case you didn’t know, the Unfabulous star recently celebrated a birthday, giving fans a glimpse into her new world as a momma. In a hilarious Instagram post, she wrote “30 baby,” alongside a cute selfie with a pacifier in her mouth.

Too funny! A month before, she shared a sweet black-and-white snapshot of her baby sleeping on her chest while she read Joan Didion’s Let Me Tell You What I Mean.

You know, there’s a strong possibility her infant will grow up to be a reader if Ms. Roberts has her way! We mean, the leading lady does have her book club Belletrist, so there’s probably a ton of literature around him all the time.

A day before this new piece of information about the momma dropped, Garrett also opened up to Extra about their adorable 2-month-old child, emotionally expressing:

“Finding room in my heart to love someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion…he’s an angel. He’s really a special person.”

Ugh, so precious! There’s nothing more touching than hearing about a person’s love for their little one! Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming scoop and some other extra deets (below):

As a little recap for ya, news broke in March 2019 that the American Horror Story actress was dating the 36-year-old actor just after her most recent breakup from former fiancé Evan Peters. The following year, it was revealed she was pregnant with her first kid. However, the Scream Queens alum didn’t confirm her bun in the oven until she took to Insta to share a snapshot of her bump in August 2020, revealing the sex of her baby in the caption.

“Me….and my two favorite guys.”

A couple of months later, it was revealed that her baby daddy was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence in January 2020 and kept it a secret from the public eye for a while. After the incident, he sought treatment for substance abuse, and later pleaded no contest to one charge, where the court then found him guilty. The second DUI also got dropped. At the time, an insider close to the Eragon alum told Us Weekly how the pregnancy had made him more responsible, explaining:

“Garrett is looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing. Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them.”

Back in January, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy in an IG post, writing:

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

So cute!

