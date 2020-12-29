Emma Roberts Welcomes First Child With BF Garrett Hedlund -- Get All The Deets!

Only a few short months since word got out that Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were expecting their first child together, their baby boy has finally arrived!

The new parents reportedly welcomed their son on Sunday, a healthy little guy they’re calling Rhodes Hedlund. According to TMZ, the baby weighed around 9 pounds, and both momma and newborn are doing well post-delivery. Whew, good to hear!

As we previously reported, their exciting pregnancy news was revealed at the end of June thanks to an Us Weekly source, though little to no details were spilled. It was only until the American Horror Story actress went on her Instagram late last month to publicly confirm she was with child that followers got a few hints about their coming new addition.

The 29-year-old debuted her baby bump on the popular social media platform, referencing her two “favorite guys” in her caption. Considering it was just a pic of herself and her actor beau, it was easy to assume that meant they knew of their little one’s gender!

And to think, he’s already here!!

Not long after, a People insider dished how the pair are “very serious” in their relationship and are “beyond excited to be having a boy.” For those not caught up to speed with this seemingly whirlwind romance, they’ve been together since March 2019, right after it went public Roberts broke off her engagement with off-again, on-again boyfriend Evan Peters.

Clearly things are much better for the star this time around, with the confidant spilling more about them as a couple:

“Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents.”

In July, a month following news of her pregnancy, an Us source divulged it may not have exactly been planned, but they were thrilled nonetheless:

“[They are feeling] surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.”

Speaking of families, Roberts’ momma Kelly Cunningham was maybe a little TOO “happy” when she slipped up and confirmed the pregnancy before her own daughter. One IG commenter straight-up asked her, “Is Emma pregnant?????” to which she replied with an excited “Yes!!”. Oops! A second fan noted Kelly will make an amazing grandmother, responding with:

Thank you so much! Very excited.”

Cunningham later deleted her account, perhaps for crossing her daughter. LOLz! We would imagine Emma was looking forward to announcing it first, but you can’t be too mad at your own momma, right??

Anyway, that’s something the Scream Queens performer will likely learn as she raises her own child with Garrett!

Congrats to the first-time parents!

[Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram & Sheri Determan/Patricia Schlein/WENN]