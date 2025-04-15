Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa's Deaths: Dead Rodents & Nests Found On Property During Assessment For Virus That Killed His Wife!

Got A Tip?

Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa's Deaths: Dead Rodents & Nests Found In Home During Assessment For Virus That Killed His Wife!

We now may have more of an explanation as to how Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, contracted the virus that killed her a couple of months ago.

According to a health report obtained by TMZ on Monday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health did an environmental risk assessment of the pair’s home in Santa Fe back on March 5 — one week after they were found dead along with one of their dogs. The evaluation was necessary as Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome sometime around February 12, a deadly disease that is spread through rat and mouse urine and droppings. And that is what the department found throughout the property…

Per the report, Betsy and Gene seemingly had been battling an infestation as law enforcement discovered live traps in the outbuildings. Even rodent feces were discovered in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds. They also found a live rodent, a dead rodent, and a rodent nest in three detached garages. Two cars also had nests, droppings, and pest sightings. Yikes.

The department conducted the risk assessment last month to make sure anyone who had been at the home following their deaths was safe. Thankfully, the primary residence had been low-risk, with zero signs of any rodent activity inside, so first responders and family members at the property were OK. Unfortunately, Betsy wasn’t so lucky. And while Gene, who had Alzheimer’s, didn’t get hantavirus, he died a week later from heart disease.

What a sad, sad situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

Apr 15, 2025 12:00pm PDT

