General Hospital’s Jack Wagner Speaks Out For The First Time After Son Harrison’s Death

Jack Wagner is feeling grateful for all the support following the tragic death of his youngest son.

As you may recall, Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead on June 6 after his body was found in a parking lot in North Hollywood. He was just 27 years old. The Melrose Place alum and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner later set up a scholarship fund in their child’s name at the New Life House Recovery Community, a sober living facility for men. A statement on the website revealed Harrison’s cause of death at the time, sharing:

“Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction, and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

He struggled with addiction for many years. According to his dad, he even went missing for almost a week during a relapse back in 2016. So heartbreaking…

Since the creation of the scholarship, Jack has remained relatively quiet on social media. But it looks like he is back now with a heartfelt message to all of his fans. While waiting to board a flight to head back to Vancouver ahead of production for season 10 of When Calls the Heart, the 62-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a video expressing his thanks for all “the love” he has received since Harrison’s passing. He said:

“Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent. I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. Getting ready to head up to Vancouver to season 10 of When Calls the Heart. Beyond excited and grateful of that. So, thank you also for that and, um, I’ll be sending some behind the scenes footage this year. Hopefully it’ll make you laugh.”

Jack concluded:

“We can enjoy [it] together and again, thank you so much for the love and support you’ve sent me… I’m sending it right back to you.”

The General Hospital star also continued to note in the caption that everyone’s touching messaged has “helped me more than you’ll ever know.” You can ch-ch-check out his video (below):

Sending light to Jack as he continues to mourn this loss.

[Image via Jack Wagner/Instagram, Harrison Wagner/Instagram]