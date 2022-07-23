The Godfather Star James Caan’s Cause Of Death Revealed

New details about the sudden death of legendary actor James Caan have been revealed.

As you may recall, The Godfather star passed away earlier this month at the age of 82. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Twitter, writing:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet”

The news completely rocked fans and many celebrities in Hollywood, who shared their love and condolences on social media. His Las Vegas co-star Josh Duhamel expressed his heartbreak over the news, writing:

“I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.”

No other information was shared at the time of his passing. But now, a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Saturday has disclosed his cause of death. The certificate states that James died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease. But that’s not all. James also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure.

The document also stated that the Elf star succumbed to these serious heart conditions at around 9:02 p.m. at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on July 6. TMZ reported that James was buried at Eden Memorial Park.

Such a tragedy…

We are sending our love to James’ friends and family while they continue to mourn his loss.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]