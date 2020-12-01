Gigi Hadid Shares Gorg Throwback Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid is serving some serious third trimester realness in these stunning new pics!

The 25-year-old supermodel shared a triad of never-before-seen pregnancy photos to Instagram on Monday, letting fans in on how she looked weeks before giving birth to her and Zayn Malik’s first child.

Two of the pics (below) showed Gigi posing with her huge baby bump, while a third showed the One Direction alum resting his head on his baby momma’s belly.

Related: Gigi & Zayn Enjoy Time Alone For ‘Mom & Dad’s First Date Night’!

She captioned the pics:

“August, waiting for our girl “

Awww. See the cute pics for yourself (below)!

Werk, momma!

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Instagram]