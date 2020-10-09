Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Enjoy Time Alone For ‘Mom & Dad’s First Date Night’ Weeks After Daughter’s Birth!

These two new parents have definitely earned some well-deserved time for themselves!

As you no doubt have been following, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in late September. But on Thursday night, it was high time to hand their beloved daughter over to grandma Yolanda Hadid for a few hours and enjoy some adult time for a change! After all, who doesn’t love date night?!

The supermodel and the former One Direction star are reportedly living on the rural Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania right now, and getting in a lot of quality time with their newborn daughter.

According to Gigi’s Instagram Stories documenting the evening, the dinner menu included butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta. Not exactly finger food for an infant, right? Here comes the airplane… wait, no, NOT that! LOLz!!!

Seriously, ch-ch-check out the delicious goodness (below):

So fun!

Love that last pic, especially, where the proud new parents admit they still low-key miss their daughter, even though they’ve been separated for a couple of hours tops. Good to know they are still working on their relationship, too, though!

The Pennsylvania farm has proven to be a real boon for Gigi and her 27-year-old partner, as they’ve reportedly enjoyed their privacy in being able to raise the little girl there in her most formative months. And as an insider previously noted to E! News, even though the new mom is “very tired” at times with the baby’s demanding schedule, things have been going great thus far:

“Gigi is already an amazing mom. The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn’t complained and is very elated to be a mom. And [Yolanda] is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her.”

No kidding on that last part… very quickly, these two young parents will realize just how valuable (and rare) these quiet date nights really are! Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Love to see this couple settle in as parents, don’t you?? Sound OFF with your reactions to Thursday’s date night and more, all down in the comments (below)!!!

