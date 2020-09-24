Gigi Hadid Gushes About Being ‘So In Love’ After Giving Birth To A Baby Girl With Zayn Malik 

Baby girl is SO loved already!!

In case you missed it, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their daughter on Wednesday night via a social media post by the former One Direction singer! Sharing a pic of him holding the little one’s hand, he gushed about their future together in a heart-melting caption.

Mere hours later, the supermodel followed it up with an Instagram message of her own, revealing the tiny human arrived over the weekend as she uploaded another pic of her baby daddy with their loved one. She wrote:

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”

As of now, there are few details about the latest addition to their family, like her name, but we’ll take what we can get as long as she and momma are healthy!

But to recap her journey “earth-side,” news of Gigi’s pregnancy leaked back in April before she and the crooner were able to make the announcement themselves. It was of course followed by confirmation from a very excited Yolanda Hadid, who shared at the time:

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

She completely let the cat out of the bag!

So while we await grandmomma Hadid to spill the tea now that the precious baby is here, here’s what we do know thanks to an interview with Zayn which was published yesterday! In promoting his partnership with Zygna games for the launch of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, he told E! News he’s excited to share his love of the wizarding world with his kids someday:

“I’ve always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I’ll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time.”

Adding how he’d be a Gryffindor, the 27-year-old recalled his early memories of connecting with the books:

“I think the first time I actually read a Harry Potter book was in school. And at that time, I think I had a very vivid imagination anyway and that kind of just catered to it. It just helped me kind of get into that crazy world of the wizards and all that kind of stuff. I always loved it. I’ve always been into that kind of stuff. Anything fantasy, mystical, anything in that route, I’m all about it.”

You probably already know how we feel about transphobic author J.K. Rowling, so perhaps Hadid can get her boyfriend to reconsider supporting someone who so publicly comes out as anti-trans.

Sigh. Guess we’ll have to leave that to the new parents to decide!

