How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Children Are Doing Following Their Parents' Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are determined to make their co-parenting situation as smooth as possible for the sake of their kids after calling it quits!

In case you somehow missed it, the pair not only filed for divorce but already had it finalized on Friday, following weeks of rumors that their marriage had been on shaky grounds. No doubt this must be difficult for Tom, Gisele, and their children: 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The football player also shares 15-year-old son John “Jack” Brady with Bridget Moynahan.

Related: Kanye West Delays Divorce AGAIN — Kim Kardashian Too ‘Afraid’ To Say Anything



Following the divorce news, a source told People on Saturday that their children aren’t fully “used to” being with their parents separately. The insider noted that the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took some time to spend the weekend with their little ones in Tampa, Florida — even taking them to a movie:

“He is always happy when he is with his kids. The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months. When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids’ activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad.”

The confidant also mentioned the children spent time in Miami last weekend with their momma. Another insider close to the 42-year-old model says she “seems fine” considering what has happened, adding:

“She worked with Tom to make sure their divorce was as smooth as possible. The focus is on their kids. Gisele knows the kids will be okay when they are with Tom. She thinks he is a great dad.”

While Gisele may believe he’s “a great dad,” she still did not hesitate to throw some shade at how she always put their kids first compared to Tom — who seemingly choose football over saving his marriage. But it seems he might be making more of an effort now with their children. The People insider continued:

“They obviously haven’t had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids. They will continue to work hard to make sure things will be as good as possible for the kids. Gisele couldn’t be prouder of her kids. She tries to stay in a positive place.”

The source then said Gisele is “grateful for all the years with Tom” but is just “ready for a new chapter now.”

Hopefully, things will get easier for the family once the dust settles and Tom and Gisele can amicably co-parent their kids moving forward! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Gisele Bundchen/Instagram, WENN]