LOLz! Pete Davidson Is The Favorite As Gamblers Bet On Who Gisele Bündchen Will Date Next!

Sorry, Martha Stewart, but the internet has its sights set on a new girlfriend for Pete Davidson!

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen only made their divorce official on Friday, fans are already taking bets on who the model will date next — and the SNL alum is the odds-on favorite! Cuz of course he is!

Over on BetOnline, a list of potential new suitors has been set up for the power couple with users placing their bets on who the stars will go for next. Pete, who recently split from Kim Kardashian, has the best odds with Gisele at +1200. Jason Momoa, also recently single, is close behind with +1800. However, they aren’t the only hunks on the list, which also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, John Mayer, Chris Evans, and Bradley Cooper.

If fans think Gisele will be looking to stir the pot next, they can place their bets on Tom’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski! His odds are set at +6900. LOLz! A couple of other ridiculous guesses include Donald Trump, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and Antonio Brown, who has been trolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player over the divorce.

Meanwhile, we don’t think Tom has the best chance with the number one pick on his bracket: Taylor Swift at +1400. Ain’t no way T-Swift is calling things off with Joe Alwyn after gushing about him on Midnights! Models Adriana Lima (+1600) and Alessandra Ambrosio (+1800) are also options for gamblers, as are Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Charlize Theron. Or perhaps he’d do a swap with Pete for Kim Kardashian at +2500. That’d be wild!

Innerestingly, of all the amazing women on this list, the football star’s ex Bridget Moynahan is only listed at +4000, meaning the oddsmakers don’t think they stand much of a chance of getting back together! Ha! If you really want to make some money, that would be our bet — after all, she’s the one person on this list he at least already knows and interacts with on a regular basis!

Oddly, Gronk’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is ranked with the same odds. So, if Tom and Rob do a switcheroo, betters would make out big time! Then maybe they could bet on who wins the resulting war of words… You can see all the bets HERE! Who are you putting your money on?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN/MEGA]