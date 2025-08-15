Gisele Bündchen 'Furious' After Ex Tom Brady's Petty Parenting Dig: REPORT

Tom Brady hit a nerve with his latest comments about parenting!

Late last month, the former football player released a newsletter seemingly taking a swipe at his ex-wife while reflecting on how he was a better parent by continuing with his career in the NFL. Yeahhhh, that’s his hot take. Brady went on and on about how he thought “being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family” — and that was “playing football” for him. He continued:

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

What Tom fails to mention in all this, though? A big reason he is no longer with Gisele Bündchen is that he refused to quit football for his family! He retired but changed his mind and went back for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which reportedly infuriated the supermodel! So much so that they inevitably got divorced! She believed he put football before everything else, even their own children. So yeah, all this feels like a bit of a dig at Gisele when she just wanted him to be more present with their family instead of “playing football” all the time…

She clocked the shade from Tom, too! And she’s not happy! An insider told the National Enquirer on Thursday that the quarterback felt he had to defend himself despite knowing how upset Gisele would get over his remarks:

“People have warned him that Gisele won’t stand for it, but Tom’s been sitting back and holding his tongue for too long and he can’t do it anymore. Tom has a different take on parenting than Gisele and he’s merely sticking up for himself. At least, that’s the way he sees it. The more he reflects on it, the more cross he is about how she treated him during the marriage and how she complained about him pursuing his passion. He just had to say something.”

We mean, he really didn’t! At least not in such a public way! It wasn’t like everyone and their mother was calling him out on his parenting right now! If Tom felt this way, he could’ve handled it privately with Gisele instead! You know, as one does in a healthy co-parenting relationship! But no, he took a super petty route! And it’s coming back to bite him now because Gisele is really upset, to the point where she is reportedly prepared to hit back hard if he keeps these digs up! The source continued:

“Word from Gisele’s camp is that she’s furious and thinks he’s acting bitter and being a nuisance. Since they split, all she wanted was to do her thing privately — but now here’s Tom needlessly stoking the fire with these statements.”

Uh oh! And Tom’s friends want him to back off, just in case he’s thinking of moving forward! The insider added:

“Tom’s pals are saying he should quit making these thinly veiled comments — or at least he should tread more carefully!”

Tom may want to take their advice! That is, if Gisele is really pissed about what happened! Hasn’t he learned yet how not to go back for the last word?

