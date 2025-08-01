Kim Kardashian Humiliated After 'Throwing Herself' At Tom Brady And Getting Rejected!

Kim Kardashian really wants Tom Brady! But bad news for her… He’s just not that into her! At least that is what a source is saying!

Perezcious readers know the two have a bit of history together! Kim and Tom sparked rumors in 2023 that they were secretly dating, shortly after the former New England Patriots player’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen. His rep later shut down the speculation, but they were then reportedly “super flirty with each other” during billionaire Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons that same year. And while sparks seemingly flew between them, nothing ever came from it. However, Kimmy Kakes hasn’t given up on him yet!

According to RadarOnline on Friday, The Kardashians star tried to shoot her shot with Tom during Jeff Bezos‘ wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Italy in June. A source claimed Kim “threw herself” at the athlete — but it went nowhere! He reportedly flat-out rejected her! Ouch! Instead, Tom was more interested in the “most sought-after” woman at the ceremony: Sydney Sweeney! Oh, and later his rumored summer flame, Sofía Vergara!

All of that has now left Kim feeling totally humiliated. Oof! The insider alleged:

“Tom was practically falling at Sydney Sweeney’s feet at the Bezos wedding and now he’s hooking up with Vergara, so it’s only normal that Kardashian would take it personally.”

Unfortunately for Kim, Tom is just not interested. Although the pair have met many times in the past, he has never wanted to pursue anything with her:

“They’ve always had a good connection, but as far as him pursuing her in any way, that has not happened. And it’s not like he doesn’t go after women when he’s into them.”

Kim, however, made her interest very clear to Tom, which is why she supposedly took his rejection hard. The source added:

“Kim made it very clear to Tom that she was interested in him, and he’s always been super flirty, but nothing has ever come of it. Kim hasn’t been having such a great summer. She’s worried, at 44, she’s losing her superstar allure.”

And it will feel like even more of a slap in the face for Kim if Tom and Sofía become serious:

“Tom and Sofia are telling people it’s just a casual fun summer fling and won’t be anything more, so hopefully for Kim’s sake it will be over soon — because if they end up seriously dating it will be 10 times more humiliating.”

If this report is true, Kim may just have to take the hint and move on. Unrequited love sucks, but there are plenty of fish in the sea! We have no doubt the reality star will find someone else, if that is what she wants. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

