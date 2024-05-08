Gisele Bündchen Feels Tom Brady ‘Put Football Before His Family’ AGAIN During Savage Roast!

Same s**t, different day… That’s at least how Gisele Bündchen reportedly feels off the heels of Tom Brady’s roast!

As pretty much the whole world knows and has been talking about, the retired NFL star sat down for a roast of the ages on Sunday in Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. SAVAGE jokes were slung, with comedians particularly taking aim at his and Gisele’s failed marriage… Which an insider told People on Monday she feels “deeply disappointed” by because the pair’s children were “affected by the irresponsible content.”

Tom and Gisele share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 11. The former New England Patriots quarterback also shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. The kids at least seemed off-limits… But some of the biggest scandals surrounding Tom and his divorce weren’t!

But there was one joke in particular — or rather, Tom’s swift response — which reminded Gisele of his old ways. While joking about Tom’s Patriots draft, comedian Jeff Ross joked:

“On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’”

The retired athlete quickly leapt to his feet and sternly told Jeff at the podium:

“Don’t say that s**t again.”

Yikes… We guess you can take the man out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the man…

The thing is, Tom had no such reaction for any of the COUNTLESS jokes aimed at Gisele. And she’s not pleased. On Tuesday, an insider told Page Six the Brazilian model feels her ex “once again put football before his family,” like she feels he did prior to their divorce when she gave him THAT ultimatum. Kinda the sense we got from Bridget Moynahan’s response, too!

Of course, if Gisele is mad about those jokes, imagine how she’d feel about the jokes that were too harsh for TV! Netflix sources confirmed to the outlet the kids were off limits and everything was in the name of fun. But at the end of the day, Tom’s responses showed what he thought was fun — and what he took seriously.

