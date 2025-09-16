Glee Star Chord Overstreet Did A Nude Photoshoot For Playgirl! FULL FRONTAL!!!

Got A Tip?

Who knew we’d still be getting Glee dirt all these years later?? But it still keeps comin’… And this time it has nothing to do with Lea Michele!

The latest tea was spilled during the Glee reunion on the premiere of Celebrity Weakest Link on Monday night. Several cast members came to play for charity, including Heather MorrisAmber Riley, Jenna UshkowitzAlex Newell… and Chord Overstreet. And Chord had a big reveal for his castmates!

OK, so way back in 2010 when he was still a new cast member, there were reports Playgirl was trying to get the Glee guys to pose for them. This was in the wake of Lea, Cory Monteith, and Dianna Agron‘s controversially sexy GQ photoshoot. Supposedly Chord agreed to an offer of $100k to take it all off! But at the last minute, it didn’t happen, with a rep for the magazine lamenting publicly:

“We couldn’t work it out. Chord’s people decided against it.”

Well, that wasn’t the naked truth! It turns out Chord really DID pose for Playgirl! And he did it fully nude!

Video: Tiffani Thiessen Gets Naked & Eats Cake In HOT New Video!

He dropped the bombshell on his former co-stars — including host Jane Lynch — on Monday night’s very special episode. He explained he accepted the offer and even went and took the pics! Full frontal and everything! But at the last minute, his publicist got the issue canceled! And he kept the money!

The Glee cast were shocked! Apparently he never told anyone! LOLz! Jane found the whole thing hilarious — and even issued a challenge to the audience to try to track down the pics! Ha!

Wow, can you believe there are official Playgirl nudes of a 21-year-old Chord Overstreet out there somewhere?? Huh…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet)

You can find the Weakest Link episode on Hulu, but enjoy a preview — along with behind-the-scenes interviews (below)!

[Image via Fox/YouTube/Chord Overstreet/Instagram.]

Sep 16, 2025 13:00pm PDT

