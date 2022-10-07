Lindsay Lohan Gets In The Holiday Spirit In New Rom-Com Falling For Christmas -- WATCH The Trailer!!

It’s almost time to deck the halls!

We know Halloween hasn’t come and gone yet, but Lindsay Lohan is going to have you wanting to sip hot chocolate and decorate a Christmas tree after watching the first trailer for her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas!! The streamer dropped the first trailer for the film on Friday. Before the clip rolled, the Disney alum told viewers:

“Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts.”

Yay! Lindsay in a Xmas film? Sign us up!

In the rom-com, Lindsay stars as a newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. She’s taken in by a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner, played by Glee‘s Chord Overstreet, and his young daughter in the days before Christmas. As you can imagine, she gets up to lots of holiday shenanigans and even sparks romance as she attempts to remember who she really is. Ch-ch-check it out!

Aw! It looks so fun!

Anyone else notice the nod to Mean Girls with Jingle Bell Rock?!

And it is so exciting to see Lindsay back on screen in a romantic comedy! This marks the first of the actress’s two original films she has coming with Netflix. Her next film, Irish Wish, is set to premiere next year. We can’t wait to kick off the holiday season with this flick on November 10! Reactions? Will you be watching?!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]