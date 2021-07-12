Chord Overstreet Shares Glee Cast Reunion Following Anniversary Of Naya Rivera's Death

It was an emotional weekend for Gleeks… but luckily the cast of Glee had each other to lean on!

Just days after the first anniversary of Naya Rivera’s tragic death, a handful of actors from the hit show met up in person for a heartfelt and teary-eyed reunion! Sharing a pic of the event to Instagram, Chord Overstreet (who played Sam Evans on the musical dramedy) reflected:

“Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ”

Among the “crew” were stars Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz. Screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson also joined in on the bittersweet fun. While one photo was a classic selfie — in which it was obvious many of the former co-stars had been pouring their hearts out while still grieving the loss of their friend — they also couldn’t help pose for a silly pic, too! See the snapshots (below):

Not exactly the reunion fans once hoped for, but we know it must have been so cathartic to be back together during a tough time! Many more cast members took to social media on Thursday to pay their respects to Naya as well — even Lea Michele acknowledged the loss (despite an unresolved feud between the two). Before joining the reunion, Heather, Naya’s love interest on the Fox hit, paid tribute to her bestie, writing:

“You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

She also debuted a new tattoo in the Sorry Not Sorry author’s honor, which read:

“Tomorrow is not promised”

Ugh, we know that more than ever now.

As fans will recall, the Step Up: High Water alum — who most famously played Santana Lopez, a “sassy” cheerleader and glee club member, as well as a pioneering character for LGBTQ+ representation on television — died on July 8, 2020, at just 33 years old. She passed in a drowning accident on Lake Piru after renting a boat with her son Josey, now 5. Authorities believe she died while saving Josey’s life. So sad…

We continue to think of Naya’s family, friends, and fans as they mourn this sudden loss.

