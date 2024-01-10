Mean Girls Star Blasts Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue As Specifically Targeting Women!

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue was so not fetch!

In the days following the awards ceremony, the host has taken heat for some of the jokes he made throughout the night… Aside from just bombing, we mean. From reducing the brilliance of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie to being “based on a plastic doll with big boobies,” to quipping about Taylor Swift‘s air time on NFL games — which she was NOT happy about — viewers noted women were a hot topic for him. And now he has to suffer the wrath of Regina George!

In TikTok posted to the official Today with Hoda & Jenna page earlier this week, the cast of the new musical version of Mean Girls were asked about their “ins and outs” for the new year. And Reneé Rapp, who plays the head of the plastics, made her opinion about the comedian’s monologue known. She spilled:

“My out, first, is the man that yelled at me this morning at 8:00 a.m. and told me to smile. Go to hell.”

LOLz! Then, without naming names, she then took aim at Jo:

“And also my out is the man that was making a bunch of jokes about, like, women last night at the Golden Globes.”

Another unhappy viewer! Watch the full video (below):

In the comments, fans overwhelmingly agreed:

“my in is renee’s jo koy slander i love her” “jo koy u done pissed off regina mf george count ur days buddy” “RENEE MAKING FUN OF JO IS EVERYTHING” “’That man last night at the golden globes’ just hits different”

What are your thoughts?? Do you agree with Reneé? Let us know in the comments down below!

