Gloria Estefan’s Niece Re-Lives ‘Horrible’ Public Cheating Scandal On NEW Version Of Red Table Talk!

The popular Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is branching out into the Latina community… and if the first episode of this new series is any indication, we are in for some seriously frank and open discussion!

After the series got off to such a strong start with Jada Pinkett Smith‘s family, the roundtable discussion forum has shifted to south Florida, where Gloria Estefan, her niece Lili Estefan, and Gloria’s daughter Emily Estefan are hosting a new series for the brand called Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The debut episode of the spin-off show premiered on the popular social network this week, and boy, do we have a lot to talk about! Same red table, new stories of survivorship and public controversy, and SO much love and support through all the drama!

The focus on this week’s episode was Lili — a longtime TV host and Univision television personality — and her brutal 2017 divorce from now-ex-husband Lorenzo Luaces after his infidelities were uncovered by tabloids.

The cheating ended an 18-year marriage between the American-Cuban model and her former partner; they have two young adult children together. Painfully, though, it wasn’t just that the cheating that made headlines, but the fact that paparazzi photos had been taken catching Luaces in the act. Ouch.

And everybody knew about the photos — Gloria, Lili’s employer Univision, every gossip mag in town — everyone except for Lili, that is. OMG!

The El Gorda y La Flaca host was remarkably candid about that horrifying time in her life on this week’s episode, revealing to her family members seated around the table (below):

“My life stopped in 2017. I really thought I had a perfect life. I was so wrong and I didn’t see it until that moment. You want to kill him … but I’ve always contained myself knowing I’m a public figure. Everyone around me, and I can’t even scream at him… it’s one of those moments that you’re like, ‘stay quiet.'”

Wow.

We can’t even imagine the rage, and the heartbreak, and the shock… especially considering the fact that everybody knew what was going on except for the spurned wife. So much betrayal and pain!!!

The Cuban-born 53-year-old TV personality admits to being “humiliated” over being one of the last people to find out, of course, and she then had to be the one to discuss the scandal with her children, too. No winners there…

Innerestingly, though, Lili also remembers how the day the split was made official, and her divorce paper became public, was the same day she achieved one of her biggest and most memorable career milestones.

What a confusing situation! Lili recalls:

“I look at [Lorenzo] like, ‘You broke my heart,’ and I storm out of the room. And then the day that the divorce paper became public, I won a Daytime National Emmy. My personal life was the lowest, it was such a horrible day for me, and in my professional life, it was such a high.”

Unreal.

Ch-ch-check out the entire 32-minute episode (below):

Episode 1: Surviving Divorce Blindsided by a cheating scandal, blackmail, and divorce, the Estefans put it on the table for the first time in the series premiere of Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Just based on this episode, at least, the Estefan family spin-off of Red Table Talk appears to be well worth the time; it’s particularly real, raw, and insightful.

We can only imagine the future discussions coming for the trio — especially regarding Gloria’s decades-long time spent in the public eye…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off and share yours by commenting down (below)!

