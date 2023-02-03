TJ Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Dating Again Already?! See The Evidence!

No one could blame Marilee Fiebig for moving on.

The charity exec’s husband, T.J. Holmes, has been having an affair with his GMA co-host Amy Robach for months — possibly starting as early as June of 2022. They were caught late last year on photo and video getting cozy when they thought no one was looking. While Amy reportedly broke things off with her husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, back in August, word is T.J. kept things quiet all along — leaving Marilee to learn about the affair the same time the rest of the world did. In headlines on the internet. Oof.

So when it was all out in the open, T.J. did what he apparently had wanted to. After 12 years of marriage — and a daughter together — he filed for divorce. Marilee has largely remained quiet on the subject. But the scorned ex isn’t curling up in a ball either. She’s lawyered up, preparing to hit back hard at her wayward hubby. And since we all know he betrayed her, it kind of seems like she has the advantage in court.

Related: Will GMA Affair Cause T.J. Holmes To Lose Custody Of Daughter??

It’s good to see the poor woman fighting back. But is she also moving on when it comes to dating? If everything we’ve heard is true, she’s only two months out from getting walloped with this news. Could she really be bouncing back and getting back out there already??

Well… we wouldn’t have thought so, but… maybe?

Marilee was seen out and about for the first time since the cheating scandal first dropped, and she looked, well… fantastic!

First off, the wedding ring was gone, which… of course, why would she still be wearing it after what he did? But gurl did not look like a forlorn ex at all! She sported a white turtleneck, black leather boots, and a stylish long black coat to try to protect her from the NYC cold. Her curly hair was blowing in the wind, baring a fresh, smiling face. She even had her nails done in fire engine red. Marilee was not messing around, she had her whole look put together. Kind of like a woman on a date?

Now, of course, maybe that was just for the cameras. A media savvy gal might realize paps were camped out for the first snaps of her. But there was one other detail that screamed romantic encounter… she was carrying a bouquet of red roses! Look!

T.J. Holmes' ex, Marilee Fiebig, ditches wedding ring after ABC drama https://t.co/5yeiUG6OPF pic.twitter.com/qHH0Nvm57h — Page Six (@PageSix) February 3, 2023

Someone definitely just gave her those roses, right? Was this her first dip back in the dating pool? If so, good for her! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via GMA/YouTube/Marilee Fiebig/Instagram.]