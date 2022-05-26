Lorraine Bracco Is ‘Utterly Shattered’ Over Goodfellas Co-Star Ray Liotta’s Death

Lorraine Bracco is speaking out following the sudden death of Ray Liotta.

As you may have heard by now, it was revealed on Thursday that the actor tragically died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the upcoming film, Dangerous Waters. He was only 67 years old. Following the heartbreaking news of his death, many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, have taken to social media to mourn his loss.

And now, his Goodfellas co-star Lorraine has expressed how “utterly shattered” she is to learn of the death of Liotta. Alongside a picture of the duo, she wrote on Twitter:

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

So sad…

As fans know, the pair played the couple Henry and Karen Hill in the 1990 crime film. You can take a look at her emotional tribute (below):

We are keeping all of Ray’s friends and family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

