Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute To Her Shades Of Blue Co-Star & 'Partner In Crime' Ray Liotta After His Death

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of the late actor — and her former co-star — Ray Liotta.

Following the tragic news reporting Ray died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, several celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to him on Thursday, including Jennifer, who worked with him on the show Shades Of Blue. The 52-year-old singer honored her “partner in crime” from the drama series, writing:

“Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good.”

Jennifer then expressed how “lucky” she felt to work with Liotta on the show, saying:

“Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon …I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”

A beautiful message. You can take a look at the emotional post (below):

