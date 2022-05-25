Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Left Her Mother The Most Thoughtful Gift Before Her Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s been a few weeks since Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically died by suicide at just 16 years old. Now, her mother is opening up about her final moments and how she is coping with the significant loss — including what it was like to receive a gift her daughter ordered for her just weeks before her untimely death.

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, Marcy Posey Gatterman (left inset) shared that her daughter, who was named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA Pageant in February and recently made her high school’s football cheerleading team, “made the rash decision to end her earthly life” in early May. She had been “struggling” with her mental health, according to a friend, and even seeing a therapist.

Despite being aware of Kailia’s challenges, Marcy never saw this coming, she elaborated:

“The days and weeks leading up to this, it seemed fine to me. I didn’t go through her phone. For prom, she went with a bunch of friends. And the next day, everything was fine.”

Tragically, on May 1, Kailia asked her mom to pick up deodorant from the store, claiming that she needed it the next day for school. After her mom left the house to go get it, Kailia also left in one of the family cars. That was the last time anyone saw her before her death. Her mom continued:

“She left a note for me and then one for her best friend. The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever.”

Now, the heartbroken mother has a plea for other teenagers battling mental health issues, urging:

“This is the worst thing a mother can go through. Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones. And if you’re struggling, talk to your parents. They’re not judging you. They’re going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order [to] get the help you need. Don’t keep it inside.”

Such important advice. No one should ever feel ashamed to talk about their struggles or to get help.

Interestingly, there has been one thing Marcy’s been holding onto to get through this difficult time — literally. She revealed that two weeks after the dancer’s death, a package arrived in the mail. In it was a special blanket the teen had found on TikTok, and it was addressed to her momma, who shared that it read:

“Dear Mom, even when I’m not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always. Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you.”

Whoa… We cannot imagine what it must have felt like to open that surprising package. What a heartfelt gift to receive after such a shocking and sad time — but we know it must have been difficult to process seeing as it came so soon after Kailia’s passing.

As Marcy continues to cherish the last gift from her little girl, she’s also grateful for the outpouring of support she and her family have received. As Perezcious readers know, Posey grew famous after appearing on the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. An image of her grinning during an interview has remained a viral online meme for years (right inset). Still, Marcy’s not so sure the contortionist ever realized how loved she was, saying:

“I don’t think she knew how many people loved her. I wish I could go back.”

Those who wish to support this family in their time of need can check out a fundraiser set up by Kailia’s friends called Kailia’s World. All money raised through the purchase of apparel will go directly to helping others get the mental health support they need, Marcy shared:

“Every sweatshirt that anybody buys, it goes to the fund so that we can get counselors out and help students out that need it. She had everything going for her.”

Sending lots of love to this family as they continue to grieve this immense loss! Giving others access to mental health care is so important and an amazing way to carry on the star’s legacy.

