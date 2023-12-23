Gordon Ramsay Honors Wife On 27th Anniversary... The Same Day His Alleged Mistress Writes A Column About Him!

Well, that was unfortunate timing…

Gordon Ramsay shared a sweet Instagram post honoring his marriage this week. Thursday was his 27th wedding anniversary to Tana Ramsay. They’ve been together for three decades and share six children, the most recent of which, son Jesse James Ramsay was born on November 11.

Along with the wedding throwback photo, the Kitchen Nightmares host called Tana an “amazing woman, wife, mother” and thanked her for their many happy years together. So sweet.

The problem? The very same day Sarah Symonds posted a column on DailyMail.com all about, well, what it was like being Gordon’s mistress!

Photos: Mauricio Umansky Partying With Nearly Naked Influencers & Singers In Aspen!

The editorial is relaying the loneliness of being a mistress at the holidays, unable to spend it with the man she loves because he’s in a relationship. But of course this was from her personal experience, so it wasn’t an article generally about affairs, it was about this affair.

Back in 2008 Symonds came forward to say she’d had an ongoing affair with Ramsay for seven years. That was apparently fine with her, being the other woman — most of the time. Just not at Christmas. She wrote how her passion in the relationship “went hand-in-hand with feelings of acute loneliness” during the holidays:

“I’d spent the previous six Christmases by myself, never once getting to wake up on Christmas morning lying next to the man I’d fallen for, and now here I was again. Alone.”

She called Ramsay her “soulmate” so it would make sense — assuming she’s telling the truth — that spending the holidays without him would be awful. She explained:

“Christmas is soul-sappingly miserable when you’re involved with a married man. However much you believe they care for you, it’s their wife they always go back to on this the most magical day of the year.”

She goes on to talk about how she drank wine while watching Sex and the City reruns alone, how she would sit at home alone “googling Gordon.” And the saddest part? She writes:

“During our on/off relationship, Gordon never asked me what I was doing at Christmas. And I never told him how awful that day always was. Instead, when he phoned a few days later, I reverted to my bright, cheery persona, joking about when we’d next see one another.”

Wild that she’s trying to garner sympathy — considering she’s sold herself before as a “professional mistress.” She wrote a book in 2007 called Having An Affair? A Handbook For The Other Woman. That was her whole thing even before she revealed it was the Hell’s Kitchen star she was hooking up with.

But she’s also making this play for compassion on the day of the Ramsays’ wedding anniversary? Sorry, no way that’s a coincidence, right? Right?? Ouch! If Sarah and Gordon didn’t have a years-long affair, well damn the woman definitely still acts like it! 15 years later and she’s still twisting the knife…

BTW, Gordon has denied ever stepping out on Tana — with Sarah or the other two women she said he cheated with. He told Men’s Journal in 2013 about the allegations that they couldn’t possibly be true because his wife would kill him:

“She’s a nut crusher. If I ever f**ked up, she’d have my balls in a vice and turn them into a f**king crêpe Suzette thinner than the frilliest knickers Paris Hilton’s ever worn.”

Charming.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the affair story? And did she bring it up because it’s Christmas? Or because it was December 21??

[Image via Rocky/WENN/Avalon.]