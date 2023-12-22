Mauricio Umansky Partying Like A Rockstar With Nearly Naked Influencers & Singers! Look!!!

We knew Mauricio Umansky was vacationing in a completely different climate from his wife Kyle Richards. We didn’t realize it was such a different… environment.

Mau is on a ski vacation for the holidays in Aspen, Colorado. Kyle is in sunny Mexico. But it isn’t just the latitude that’s different with their sojourns, it’s the attitude. Kyle is laid back, she’s been snapped lounging in the sun poolside with pal Faye Resnick. As the Real Housewives star captioned a sunset pic from Punta de Mita:

“Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit”

While she’s escaping reality, her husband is apparently slipping the bonds of time — and partying like it’s 1999! Well, like he’s 24 years younger in any case!

The Dancing With The Stars also-ran (also-trotted?) is hanging out with 27-year-old influencer Lele Pons and 30-year-old Brazilian popstar Anitta. He documented chilling with the ladies as they went skiing in NOTHING BUT A TOWEL…

And later he was at hotspot Cloud 9 where he got shirtless and helped Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio spray Anitta with champagne while she danced on a table — also shirtless, wearing just a Moschino sports bra.

TMZ got more video of the chaos…

Very Spring Break: Aspen Edition.

Look, we’re not saying he’s doing anything more than what we’re seeing with Anitta or anyone else. Clearly no one here is trying to hide anything, so we doubt Mau is having a torrid affair with a Brazilian singer. But… well, if this was your 53-year-old husband acting like this, how would you feel??

Kyle clearly doesn’t have a care in the world. Our question is, would she care more if Morgan Wade was getting up to monkey business like this??

