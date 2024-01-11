Selena Gomez Back On Instagram -- Just HOURS After Announcing Hiatus!

We can’t make this up! Selena Gomez is ALREADY back on Instagram — after maybe her fastest hiatus ever!?!

The Only Murders in the Building star made a big deal of informing fans she would be taking a step back from social media on Tuesday after igniting tons of controversy at the Golden Globes. In fact, she said she’d be gone for “a while” to focus on “what really matters.”

But then literally just about 20 hours later, she returned to the platform on Wednesday to promote her collab with the celebrity cook, where she made burgers with the Next Level Chef star for his YouTube page. Sharing a snap with the MasterChef judge, she revealed:

“@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger.”

Cute!

But, like, the timing of it can’t be ignored! The singer literally just said she was singing off… only to do this!

And, sure, the post probably went up thanks to an assistant (like so many other stars do to avoid social media), but without clarifying that, it just looks funny AF!

See the video that was worth interrupting her hiatus for (below)!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Apple TV/YouTube]