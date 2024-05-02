TikTok Star Maddy Baloy Dead At 26 After Battle With Cancer 

TikTok star Maddy Baloy passed away at the age of 26 this week following a long and difficult battle with cancer.

Her fiancé Louis Risher confirmed the heartbreaking news to People on Thursday, sharing that she was “surrounded with love” when she died “peacefully last night.” He added:

“She is so special. I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

For those who don’t know, Maddy documented her journey with terminal cancer on TikTok for her more than 446,000 followers. The social media personality told People earlier this year she first noticed something was off with her health when she began to experience stomach issues in the summer of 2022. Initially, Maddy changed her diet in an attempt to resolve the problem. However, her condition worsened months later.

On February 22, 2023, she started to repeatedly vomit blood and experience sensory issues. The kindergarten teacher thought she contracted “either a worm” or a stomach virus from one of her students. However, Louis begged her to get checked out just in case. Maddy eventually agreed. When she went to urgent care with her partner, the doctors found abnormalities in her large intestine and realized she needed emergency surgery. Her physicians then discovered several cancerous tumors pressing on her large intestine. According to People, her family shared the devastating news after she woke up the following morning. The doctors gave her five years to live. Sadly, she didn’t even make it that long.

Maddy told the outlet she felt “alone and isolated” after her diagnosis and decided to join TikTok. She began showing everyone her life as a young woman with terminal cancer and soon received hundreds of thousands of views. Her most popular videos were about her bucket list, featuring 19 things to accomplish before her death. There was a secret 20th item she never told followers about, per People.

But the ones she did share? Her bucket list included climbing Camelback Mountain in Arizona, getting a tattoo with her grandma, and meeting Gordon Ramsay. And guess what? She did get her wish to meet the celebrity chef! Maddy hung out with Gordon in February as he flew her down to Miami to enjoy a meal at Hell’s Kitchen and attend the opening of his restaurant Lucky Cat in South Beach with him. Amazing! And she even completed other items from her list! Check out some of her videos (below):

We’re glad Maddy got to check so many things off her bucket list before her death. And we send our condolences to her family members. Rest in peace, Maddy…

[Image via Maddy Baloy/TikTok/Instagram]