LOL! This Husband Bought A Green Man Suit To Stop Accidentally Showing Up On Wife's Work Zoom Calls -- But Did It Work?

TikToker @tailoredbits thought he’d solved a huge problem for everyone working at home and trying to avoid one of those unfortunate (though HIGHlarious!) Zoom mishaps that have become all too familiar in these locked down days.

His plan to avoid appearing in the background of his wife’s video calls? Buy a green man suit, of course! The logic was actually quite sound. The creative assumed his body would disappear like stunt men do in front of green screens on film sets… Well, that’s not exactly what happened.

Instead of turning invisible completely as he walked behind his wife mid-meeting, half the husband’s body disappeared while most remained just a green ghostly figure strolling past! And his uncovered face and coffee cup certainly didn’t help! The content creator captioned the attempt:

“flawless execution.”

HAH! Watch (below)!

LOLz!! Now you see why over 31 million people can’t get enough of this, right?! He even caught the attention of the official Zoom account, who commented:

“Buying this brb”

Perhaps a collab between this crafty thinker and the tech company could actually make something like this a reality? It was a pretty clever idea! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

