Natasha Bedingfield Recreates Viral TikTok Dance To Unwritten & Twitter Is SHOCKED By This One Thing…

Natasha Bedingfield sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend after hopping on the viral challenge featuring her song Unwritten.

As any millennial will know, the hitmaker’s track was the song of the early aughts. You couldn’t leave your house without hearing the bona fide bop — or really any song of hers. It’s the theme song for The Hills. It’s also the best number to croon while performing a solo shower concert. So it’s no wonder a remix of Unwritten has gone viral on TikTok all thanks to two dances by @rony_boyy and @gleefuljhits.

And Bedingfield joined in on the fun! On Friday, the Pocketful of Sunshine posted a vid alongside the original from @rony_boyy. In it, she sports a neon yellow tracksuit, as she rocks back and forth in front of the camera. The clip then cuts to her twerking along to the beat in low-hanging sweatpants. Take a look (below):

In an Instagram post from this weekend, the singer wrote:

“The essence of Unwritten is about how wonderful, unexpected things can happen at any moment, and these tik tok dances I keep seeing recently couldn’t be more wonderful and unexpected! It’s a real joy to attempt to keep up (even if I make a fool of myself!).”

She continued:

“I’m working my way up to the badass moves that @ronyboyy first did to the @therealesco.upp sound. It looks impressive but really complex. Maybe one of the OG dancers in these amazing videos can teach it to me, or I might need @derekhough to help me learn it! Thanks to all for this beautiful surprise. It’s all Unwritten.”

While most people were living for the nostalgia, others couldn’t stop staring at certain assets while she danced. We are talking about her booty here, in case you didn’t know. SZA commented on her IG post:

“First off the fatty is fattying. Second ur a legend an this made me so happy thank u.

One fan wrote on Twitter about her derriere:

“SO ms @natashabdnfield had a DUMP TRUCK all this timeeee???”

To which Natasha replied:

“Feels like the size and shape of my butt just came out of the closet. Feels good to get that secret off my chest xxx.”

And she didn’t stop there! The star continued to respond to similar comments:

Thanks for this montage ! Yup, bubble butt all my life ???? — Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabdnfield) April 10, 2021

So cheeky, Natasha! Ch-ch-check out some more of the reactions on social media (below):

bro i CANNOT BELIEVEEE that it’s 2021 and we’re all just finding out natasha bedingfield is triple cheeked up???????? we watched this woman for YEARS HOW DID WE MISS THISSS https://t.co/Cf5H0BFkf1 — bridgid ☿ (@bridthegemini) April 9, 2021

Natasha Bedingfield is literally trending for keeping a earth shattering Wells Fargo wagon PIXAR mom dump truck ass from us lmao — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) April 10, 2021

natasha bedingfield got more than a pocket full of sunshine okay?! pic.twitter.com/FiEO1f5cTQ — •Briana• (@a_briana) April 10, 2021

natasha bedingfield responding to tiktok comments about her dumptruck ass is cracking me up pic.twitter.com/zD3WloyGlM — mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) April 9, 2021

Me seeing Natasha Bedingfield trending and scared something happened and it's only about her ass: pic.twitter.com/Ywx8V0Ytb2 — Hayles: TRC & DW era (@parrishpevensie) April 10, 2021

Too funny! Okay, Perezcious readers, what did U think about Natasha’s entrance into the viral TikTok challenge? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Natasha Bedingfield/Instagram & Natasha Bedingfield/TikTok]