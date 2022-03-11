Sorry, Grimes Is Dating WHOM After Elon Musk Breakup?!?

We only just learned Grimes and Elon Musk had broken up yet again — after the most casual secret baby reveal of all time — and she’s already getting serious with someone else?

That’s the word! And you won’t believe which famous person she’s dating!

According to this insider, the We Appreciate Power singer is in a serious relationship with Chelsea Manning. If that name rings a bell, but you aren’t sure why, take a leap away from the celebrity world and cast your mind back to the Barack Obama years. Starting to get clearer?

If not, here’s the recap: Chelsea was the US Army officer who leaked documents about the war in Afghanistan to WikiLeaks. She was convicted in a court martial and sentenced to 35 years, and during a rough time in prison she eventually came out as trans. Many took her side due to the leaked documents exposing the violation of human rights by the United States. Even President Obama agreed in the end, commuting her sentence just before leaving office.

Since then she’s pretty much been living her best life. But she’s still one of the most controversial figures of the last decade (though the severity of her crimes have since been put into stark relief during the Trump years).

We have no idea how these two connected, but according to the insider spilling to Page Six, it’s moving pretty quickly! They said:

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it. They’ve been living together in Austin.”

Wow! This seems so completely out of nowhere! We will say, the pair have been noticeably friendly on Twitter, commenting on one another’s posts. For instance, Grimes tweeted back in December that she was sick of the music biz, writing:

“Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

And Chelsea commented:

“vouch”

To which Grimes responded:

“Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days.”

And when Grimes tweeted about not being in LA much recently, Chelsea seemed to know all about the pop star’s whereabouts, once again tweeting “vouch.”

That definitely has couple vibes to it, doesn’t it?? We have no idea how these two hooked up, but if they’re happy more power to them. Heck, at this point Chelsea may actually be a less controversial figure than Elon! LOLz!

What do YOU think about the reported couple?!

