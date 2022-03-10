Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Got Back Together, Had Another Baby With A WILD Name, And Broke Up Again -- DETAILS!

Call it Billionaire Soap Opera, because we can’t keep up with all the twists of Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship.

Last we heard, they had broken up after welcoming their first child, X Æ A-XII. But in a new Vanity Fair profile, the pop star turned the narrative upside down with some bombshell news. And then after the profile, she dropped yet another bombshell about their relationship. We’re not kidding when we say it’s a real rollercoaster with these two.

It all started when writer Devin Gordon accidentally overheard a baby who was not X crying in Grimes’ Austin, TX home. Though the artist evasively said she was “not at liberty to speak on these things,” she eventually conceded that she and Musk had, in fact, welcomed another child. (It’s almost as if she invited a Vanity Fair writer into her house with a new baby because she wanted to break the news, but in that regard, she could only say “I don’t know what I was thinking.”)

Because of her “scary” first pregnancy, the on-again, off-again couple used a surrogate to welcome their second child, a girl. Though they refer to the baby as “Y” (get it? X and Y?), the Canadian eventually revealed her daughter’s “fire” full name: Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Do NOT ask us how to pronounce that. Here’s the backstory on the unsurprisingly unusual moniker, per Vanity Fair:

“Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.’ She texts me a voice memo with the pronunciation of Sideræl — ‘sigh-deer-ee-el’ — which she calls ‘a more elven’ spelling of sidereal, ‘the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.’ It’s also a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, who ‘chooses to abdicate the ring.'”

Grimes (whose own given name is the markedly less remarkable Claire Elise Boucher) apparently worried the name was “a little boring,” telling Gordon:

“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk. A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”

As for the co-parents’ relationship, the Genesis vocalist revealed that Elon often wonders if she’s a “synthesized companion that was created to be my companion” living in a simulation of his memory. (No, seriously.) She admitted:

“The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”

Red flag, ladies! Sci-fi dystopian red flag!

Despite that (somewhat alarming) tidbit, the couple were very much back on at the time the profile was written. They just had an unorthodox relationship. Grimes explained:

“There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She shared that they will likely have more children together (“We’ve always wanted at least three or four”) and added:

“This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.”

Yeah… that didn’t work out.

Apparently since sitting for the VF interview, they’re more free than ever, because once it was published the performer wrote on Twitter:

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now. I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique — peace out.”

We’re exhausted just processing all of this. Congrats about the new baby and sorry about the breakup, we suppose!

