Guess The Celebrity With The HAWT Shirtless Photos!

Guess The Celebrity Hot Shirtless Photos

Well, hello there! Who are YOU??

A movie star has graced us with one of the hottest shirtless pics we’ve seen on Instagram in a long while!

Looks like he just got finished with a workout… and all that martial arts is doing his body GOOD! We mean, he’s impressive even among his fellow Kens!

Is he in training again because he’s finally being brought back to his big star-making franchise? They did announce him last week… eventually.

Photos: Is Zac Efron’s Brother The Hotter One Now?

Who’s the Marvel star with the hot bod and still no sequel for some reason?? It’s…

Simu Liu!

Simu Liu Shirtless Hot
(c) Simu Liu/Instagram

See his full post with one more pic (below)!

Man, he is looking good! Damn, Marvel, make a Shang-Chi II already!

[Image via Simu Liu/Instagram.]

Apr 03, 2025 07:00am PDT

