Guess The Celebrity showing off her "nakie big girl" body!

Who could this confident, curvy queen be?!

This celeb left nearly nothing to the imagination when she took this stripped-down mirror selfie at home in quarantine. We’ve seen her flaunt her full figure on Instagram many times before, and each body-positive upload feels more inspiring than the next!

This sexy star became a first-time mom this year in January and blew us away by candidly sharing all of the messy and complicated parts of motherhood you don’t see on social media very often. But years ago, she also stunned the fashion industry by becoming the first size 16 model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated!

That was a HUGE hint right there! Perezcious readers, can you take a guess?

Alright, here we go! Without further ado, it’s…

Ashley Graham!

The supermodel was clearly feeling herself before or after a quick shower (we’re not quite sure!) and snapped a sexy shot, which she captioned:

“nakie big girl”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]