Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Already Secretly Tie The Knot!?

Did we miss the wedding bells???

We knew Gwen Stefani’s wedding to Blake Shelton was on the horizon, but it seems like they may have already done the deed on the sly! Rumors sparked that the couple had officially tied the knot when the No Doubt alum was spotted out on Saturday wearing a diamond wedding band alongside her engagement ring. (See the pictures HERE.)

Page Six reported that the pair had just returned to California from the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma — where Blake had reportedly built a chapel that they were going to be married in, according to a previous Us Weekly source. Of course, taking her son Apollo to his baseball game the day after the rumored wedding isn’t exactly honeymoon material, but family comes first, right?

Plus, the Rich Girl singer’s new accessory comes after she shared snaps from her surprise bridal shower, where she was “kidnapped by her family to celebrate,” as she explained in an Instagram Story.

On Friday, she reposted an image of herself from the celebration that was captioned “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.” We thought she meant it in general, but perhaps she meant she was walking down the aisle that very day??

Whatever the case may be, we’ll just say congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple — either belated or in advance! (And maybe hoping for a few wedding photos, too! Eventually! LOLz!)

