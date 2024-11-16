Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Gave Her 'Second Chance At Life' After 'Catastrophe' Of Gavin Rossdale Marriage

Gwen Stefani‘s divorce absolutely devastated her… but a cowboy was there to pick up the pieces.

The No Doubt singer broke off her marriage to Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after a harrowing and all-too-public cheating scandal with the nanny. Awful. And it devastated her to the point she thought she wouldn’t recover!

Related: Brianna Chickenfry Claims Zach Bryan Stole Her Cat After Breakup!

She’s since found love in the arms of Blake Shelton, and she now says that was the biggest “miracle” in her life. In a new interview with The Guardian, she gushed that the country singer gave her a “second chance at life” after her first marriage’s implosion:

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”

Aww!

Unlike the songs she wrote that absolutely tear Gavin to shreds, she said her approach to songwriting about her current relationship is much lighter. The 55-year-old said she penned Purple Irises for Blake:

“I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma, and during the pandemic, we came across this very old building on the land, and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived. I wrote the song ‘Purple Irises’ about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it.”

Of course, we’ve followed her bitter breakup over the years, and she told People she was “crushed” by it. She revealed she wanted to set a better example for the couple’s kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo:

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle. Especially growing up with this perfect example of love between my parents. They met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us, and they made us feel like we were everything to them.”

In fact, she told the outlet she’s still navigating how to handle a broken family:

“And when you have a family and it’s the opposite of that, it breaks up … I didn’t know what to do or how to protect my children. And I’m still working on that.”

Thankfully she has Blake by her side now to keep her happy. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Vallenilla/Patricia Schlein/WENN/Gwen Stefani/Instagram]