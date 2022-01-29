Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On Chris Martin Divorce, Says It Was A ‘Great Opportunity’ For Self-Discovery

Gwyneth Paltrow just got very honest with her fans.

The 49-year-old actress answered some of her followers’ questions in an Instagram Q&A on Friday, addressing everything from her must-try restaurants to her favorite song she sang on Glee. One topic that came up? Her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she “consciously uncoupled” from when the pair announced their divorce in 2014. When one fan asked about moving on “after a divorce,” Paltrow wholeheartedly agreed, noting that the process is the best time for a little self-discovery:

“Oh, absolutely. It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve.”

Interesting! Another person then asked if she loves the Coldplay frontman’s longtime partner Dakota Johnson, leading the Shakespeare in Love star to simply reply:

“Very much.”

She also dished on whether or not she had “sex with Robert Downey Jr. in the movies or after,” to which the momma replied:

“That’s a no.”

Paltrow, who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, has previously expressed her love for their blended family. She and Johnson have even been spotted out and about together over the years, most recently being at the Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles. In 2020, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum joined Paltrow and Martin on a ski trip to Aspen, where she was seen hanging out with their two children, Apple and Moses Martin.

While Paltrow understands why everyone may feel shocked about her close bond with Johnson, she expressed to Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 that the How to Be Single star added so much to their lives:

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

It ceraintly helps that Paltrow and Johnson are so tight since it seems like The Social Network actress and Martin are in it for the long haul. They previously sparked engagement rumors back in 2020 when Dakota was spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger. Melanie Griffith’s daughter also gave a rare statement on their romance to Elle UK, sharing:

“We’ve been together for quite a while. And we go out sometimes but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Always appreciate a candid moment from Gwyneth! Do you agree with her comments on divorce? Let us know in the comments!

