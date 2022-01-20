Rob Lowe Revisits The Story About His Wife Giving Gwyneth Paltrow Sex Tips: 'Brad Falchuk, You're Welcome'!

Rob Lowe believes some thanks are in order from the men in Gwyneth Paltrow’s life!

In July 2020, the Goop founder revealed on the actor’s Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast that his wife Sheryl Berkoff gave her a proper education on “how to give a blow job” when she was a teen.

During the chat, the Avengers: Endgame actress explained that she met Lowe through the makeup artist, who first befriended her after doing makeup for her mom, Blythe Danner, and apparently went on to give the future star a much needed blow job lesson.

Related: The Sex Advice Gwyneth Gave To Her Teen Children

Rob revisited the anecdote during a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but he had a bit of trouble telling the colorful story on network television. He began:

“Here’s the thing: The good news is my wife doesn’t watch anything I do so she won’t be watching this, so I can say it. When Gwyneth was a little, precocious 18 year old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner was working on. Gwyneth came to visit and Sheryl would give her cigarettes and they’d go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is.”

As he approached the delicate part of the story, Rob needed to ask host Jimmy Kimmel how he should word it for ABC audiences, sharing:

“And, apparently, Gwyneth told me on the podcast, I had no idea but I must thank her, that my wife taught Gwyneth how to— how should we say this on network television? It’s your show…”

Kimmel jumped in:

“I think ‘perform oral sex’ would be the way to go. Which is a very nice thing for her to do.”

Indeed!

Lowe then brought up Gwynny’s ex-husband and current hubby, quipping:

“Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome!”

Ha!

During the pod chat, the Oscar winner described Lowe’s wife as “the coolest chick,” sharing:

“I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16. She was doing my mom’s makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time.”

The lifestyle guru didn’t get specific about what she learned during Berkoff’s bj lesson, but offered:

“It was less about remembering the technique — although I’m sure that I implemented it the first chance I got.”

Ch-ch-check out Rob’s clip (below) for more.

[Image via ABC/MEGA/WENN]