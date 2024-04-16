Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ex Ryan Anderson Had Massive Fight Over Cleaning A Refrigerator???

So, THIS is what happened between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson?!

As Perezcious readers know, the convicted murderer filed for divorce from her husband of two years last week — after only spending three months together out of jail. Her friend previously claimed the reason Gypsy called it quits was because she’d gotten into an argument with her hubby, making her so scared that she locked herself in the bathroom for safety. And while he didn’t physically harm her during the confrontation, it was enough for Gypsy to walk away for good! She’s since filed for a temporary restraining order alongside divorce.

But since the shocking news, there’s been very little insight into what went wrong… until now! A TMZ source is providing WAY more context!

According to a source close to the former felon via the outlet on Tuesday, a big reason this breakup occurred is because of Ryan’s alleged food hoarding habit! Apparently, Ryan collects and keeps food items in bulk, which his wife was not a fan of and wasn’t fully aware of until they moved in together. This behavior caused lots of tension and reminded her of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (and probably stirred up some triggering memories). But it was also just a plain ol’ health concern, too. Why? ‘Cause the special education teacher also refused to throw away expired items from the packed fridge! WTF?! That would get super gross!

Things came to a boiling point when Gypsy took matters into her own hands. The couple shared a two-bedroom apartment together, and when her beau wasn’t around, the 32-year-old decided to clean out the fridge herself. Except that it sparked a massive fight when Anderson came home and discovered his stuff was trashed! The victim of Munchausen by proxy was rattled by her spouse’s reaction to her cleaning efforts and found it scary that he got so upset over a fridge. So, this led her to pull the plug — but it wasn’t the only reason!

The duo were also just having a hard time adjusting to life living together. Insiders revealed they were butting heads a lot, and the Lifetime documentary star found it a struggle to get enough sleep with Ryan’s snoring. She also complained to loved ones that her beau was a human furnace, heating up the bed at night when she preferred sleeping in the cold. Obviously, most couples deal with minor inconveniences like these. But when you combine it with the food hoarding, it was too much for Gypsy to deal with, per the confidants. Oof.

Definitely an unexpected reason for the split! But it’s worth noting that Ryan has thus far maintained that he was “blindsided” by the breakup, which he feels was actually influenced by Gypsy’s rekindled relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. So, there were probably a ton of factors at play! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

