Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband 'Blindsided' By Breakup -- Blames Her 'Strong Feelings' For Ex-Boyfriend

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s estranged husband has broken his silence on their shocking split!

On Friday, Ryan Scott Anderson told DailyMail.com he was “blindsided” by the breakup, which Gypsy announced on her private Facebook page late last month. Gypsy’s friend says the breakup was only after Ryan allegedly got scary, screaming at the 32-year-old. She said she locked herself in the bathroom for protection! He had also supposedly had grown insecure about their romance — probably jealous of her growing connections outside of jail!

Suggesting the jealousy might be a real thing, Ryan is now blaming the entire split on his wife’s feelings for her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said:

“I’m not doing well with it. For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.”

Oof.

Gypsy and Ken have been hanging out a ton since the breakup news. They even got matching tats! They’re insisting they’re just pals for now, though it doesn’t seem like Ryan buys that! (We mean, ya can’t blame him — they were holding hands!) He continued:

“I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all.”

Some in Blanchard’s family have expressed concern about the relationship, even saying it started as “a dare.” But Ryan’s relative told the outlet he went into the romance “with the best of intentions,” arguing:

“He really loves her. Ryan’s a really good guy. You won’t get better than Ryan. But she’s scarred by all that has happened to her. We thought Gypsy was doing okay but she’s not. Ryan’s having counseling and I know she’s court mandated to do it but it’s like there’s forces inside Gypsy pulling against her.”

Jeez. Gypsy certain has given the impression she’s doing great in all her TV interviews. But maybe that was putting on a brave face? Gypsy was locked up for seven years after orchestrating her mother Dee Dee‘s murder — and that was after a childhood of abuse and fake illnesses as the victim of Munchausen by proxy. The closest person to her literally lied to her for her entire life and inflicted so much harm on her. Of course she still has s**t to work through! This transition was never bound to be easy!

Frankly Ryan should have been braced for that. And if he did scream and get in her face and get scary, well… someone with her history leaving shouldn’t be that much of a surprise either, right?

For the record, while Gypsy and Ryan have clearly cut ties for now, neither of them has addressed the legal side of things yet, the special needs teacher’s family member noted:

“I don’t know if either of them has spoken to divorce attorneys, but the split is real. It’s done.”

Ryan was spotted for the first time publicly since the split in photos obtained by the outlet on Friday. He was seen dressed casually while walking with their dog Pixie, whom Gypsy left in his care following the split. Take a look (below):

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson reveals he was blindsided by their split – and had no clue she still had 'strong feelings' for her ex boyfriend https://t.co/cpVCwfOHCI pic.twitter.com/3QiGC96Uvd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 5, 2024

Sad to see their marriage crumble so quickly but it clearly wasn’t meant to be! Thoughts?!

[Image via ET/YouTube/Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok.]