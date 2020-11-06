Hailey Bieber Slams Tabloid Story Claiming She's Pregnant Before It's Even Published!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber may have been open about starting a family after getting married a year ago, but that time is NOT now!

On Thursday, the supermodel took to her Instagram Story to slam a potential report about her being pregnant. Calling out Us Weekly outright, Hail made it 100% clear she is not expecting a baby with the pop star. She wrote:

“Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story Us Weekly I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the election. “

Take a look at her scathing message (below)!

Clearly the 23-year-old isn’t a fan of the attention as the nation awaits the election results, not to mention the focus on her body to determine whether she’s preggers or not!

After all, it was just in February that her husband told Zane Lowe they will have kids “in due time,” but are soaking up their days as just a couple until then. So chill, y’all!

He explained:

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.”

With many celebs choosing to start their families amid the pandemic, let’s respect the ones who haven’t and/or are struggling on their pregnancy journeys.

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]