Hailey Bieber Got Her First Justin Bieber Tattoo! So Sweet!

Hailey Bieber wasn’t just in the Big Apple over the weekend to provide support for Justin Bieber while he was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she was also getting inked to commemorate their marriage!

On Sunday, celeb-favorite artist Mr. K shared two snaps of the new body art he did for the 23-year-old model, including her first Justin-related tat!

Mrs. Bieber got the letter “J,” accompanied by a star on her ring finger, in addition to the word “beleza,” which means “beauty” in Portuguese, on the side of her neck.

Take a look at the pics for yourself (below):

Though Hail has some other romantic pieces of art on her bod, like “lover” to match with the 26-year-old, this is her first that is a direct reference to her husband!

The fresh ink comes just over a year after the couple celebrated the 2-year anniversary of their legal nuptials, and subsequent lavish ceremony one year later in South Carolina. It’s not clear if Justin also got any new tattoos to celebrate Hailey, but we’re sure he spoiled her with plenty of anniversary love!!

[Image via Mr. K/Hailey Bieber/Instagram.]